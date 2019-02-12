File picture: Independent Media Archives

DURBAN - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after he was found guilty of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, police said yesterday. Augusto Cossa was sentenced on Friday. It is alleged that two men hijacked a 37-year-old man driving a black Toyota Yaris in Rosettenville, Johannesburg in May, 2017.

“The victim was on his way from Hillbrow to drop off his friend in Rosettenville when they were confronted by two males.

“One of them pointed a firearm (at them) and instructed them to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver was assaulted with the butt of a firearm and they were robbed of cellphones and cash,” said police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele.

The accused was apprehended during a stop and search in Welkom in the Free State on June 2, 2017.

