Fight for sale of tobacco products in SA continues

Durban - Sales of cigarettes and tobacco products remain on hold for now. Smokers had their hopes up that the matter brought by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) would be heard by the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday. However, parties reached a settlement ahead of the court date, which allows Fita-related manufacturers to continue to manufacture their tobacco products and place them on the export market. In terms of the agreement, up to 30% of employees are allowed to resume work in tobacco manufacturing companies, and all manufacturing and transporting of tobacco products must be performed under strict adherence to health protocols. Fita said it would still pursue the main part of its court application to compel the state to reintroduce the sale of the products under level 4 of the lockdown regulations.

The association, whose members include cigarette makers Carnilinx and Gold Leaf Tobacco, is also demanding access to documents that informed the decision to retain the ban.

Fita said the government had agreed to provide it with the record of decision and the reasons for the promulgation of regulation 27 of the level 4 regulations “as soon as reasonably possible”.

“The above concessions by the respondents, although belated, ought to be welcomed by all. Despite the aforegoing concessions, we will now turn our focus on to the relief sought in part B of our application, including confirmation by a court of law that the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes is lawful under the lockdown regulations,” Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said.

In an effort to expedite the matter, the respective legal councils are now working on a timetable to have the second part of the application heard “as soon as reasonably possible”.

He said the association had full confidence in the legal system.

In his affidavit to the court, Mnguni said the sudden and “clearly ill-considered” tobacco ban seriously affected and impacted both physical and psychological health and welfare of millions of citizens, with well-recognised dependencies.

Fita said the illegal cigarette trade was also one of the main reasons it was contesting the ban in court.

Mnguni said that the prohibition of tobacco sales had an enormous negative commercial impact on the manufacturers and retailers, and their right to pursue their businesses, and resulted in significant losses of tax revenue for the state.

“The matter is of great public interest and uplifting the ban has garnered significant public support. In fact, a petition to uplift the tobacco ban has received the formal written support from some 482441 South Africans,” Mnguni said.

He argued that no rational basis has been provided by the government to demonstrate a link between the prohibition on the sale of tobacco products and steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“None of the ministers, most importantly the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, has demonstrated how a prohibition of the sale of cigarettes assists in preventing or reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“If health was truly a factor, why was there not a prohibition on such non-essential and unhealthy goods, such as junk food, chocolates, fizzy drinks and sweets?

“Mkhize has been quoted as saying that underlying illnesses, including diabetes, hypertension and chronic renal disease have been the pattern for most deaths that had been seen.

“Many of these illnesses or conditions are associated with the consumption of the abovementioned items, yet dealing in them has not been prohibited.

“While none of the illnesses or conditions are smoking-related, inexplicably a prohibition has been imposed on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products,” Mnguni said.

In her replying affidavits filed last week, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affair s Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the government’s change of heart on the sale of cigarettes during lockdown was made on the back of medical evidence.

“The decision was taken after careful consideration, not only of the submissions received but also the relevant medical literature.

“It also is a decision that was endorsed by the NCCC (National Coronavirus Command Council) and Cabinet,” Dlamini Zuma said in court papers.

She added that there was “nothing sinister” in the government’s change of position, following a consultative process.

“In fact, the very nature of consultation is that change may result,” she said.

She maintained that the minutes of the command council meetings were classified as secret, in terms of the Protection of Information Act.

“Further, I am advised and submit that such minutes are privileged from disclosure in legal proceedings, as they are protected by what is known as ‘public interest privilege’.”

