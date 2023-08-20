Fire at an informal settlement in Port Shepstone leaves 1 dead

Durban – A woman believed to be in her 20s was killed in a fire at the Mkolombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday. KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi confirmed the death on Sunday.

She said: “With profound sorrow and deep concern, we regret to confirm yet another devastating loss of life due to a fire disaster in the Mkolombe informal settlement.” The MEC said the department’s disaster management team from Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality responded to a distress call at about 11.00pm on Friday after a concerned resident reported the fire. She said the Ray Nkonyeni Fire Services were rapidly dispatched, supported by the Ugu Disaster team.

“Upon their arrival, they encountered a dire scene – unfortunately five shacks were engulfed in flames, tragically resulting in the loss of one life – a female in her late 20s. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends affected by this heart-wrenching incident.” The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SAPS, she said.

Sithole-Moloi said local residents suspect electrical faults as the cause of the fire. “Our preliminary assessments indicate that this unfortunate event has destroyed five households, leaving seven individuals without shelter.” According to the MEC, this fire marks the third fire incident in the same vicinity that has led to the loss of another life.

She said the department recently responded to a fire incident at the Masinenge informal settlement, where one person died, which is in the same vicinity as Mkolombe. Last month one person died in a fire at the Mkolombe settlement. “Our Disaster Management team has been tirelessly active on the ground, extending vital relief to the affected victims. Up to now, blankets and disaster relief packages have been distributed to those currently seeking refuge within local community halls.

“We, as the department, have orchestrated the collaboration of various sector departments including Social Development and Human Settlements to facilitate the provision of identity documents and reconstruction materials.” Sithole-Moloi said affected individuals are currently being profiled to ensure they receive the necessary support in their journey to regain a sense of normalcy. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to non-governmental organisations like the Red Cross and local businesses, who have offered a lifeline to the affected individuals.”