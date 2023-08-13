Durban – The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs said a fire at the Masinenge informal settlement in Port Shepstone on Saturday destroyed 70 informal dwellings and claimed the life of one person. The fire comes after a fire last month in the same informal settlement caused the death of one person and left over 300 people homeless.

One person was killed and 70 informal dwellings were destroyed in a fire in Masinenge informal settlement in Port Shepstone. Picture: Supplied by Cogta. KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said after 11pm on Saturday night, a distress call was received, leading to the activation of a coordinated emergency response effort by various agencies, including the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality and Ugu District Municipality. “A devastating fire occurred on Saturday evening, engulfing the Masinenge informal settlement in Port Shepstone. Local authorities responded swiftly to the emergency, and multiple agencies were on the scene to manage the situation and provide necessary support.”

Sithole-Moloi added that one person died in the fire. “Initial assessments indicate that approximately 70 informal dwellings have been affected by the fire. A thorough headcount is scheduled to be conducted to confirm the exact number of individuals impacted by this unfortunate incident.” She said that sector departments have been mobilised and are actively working to provide emergency relief and support to the affected residents.