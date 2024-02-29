Five accused of murders of AKA, Tibz remanded in custody

Five of the seven suspects accused of the February 2023 murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The remaining two suspects remain in custody in Eswatini while an extradition process is in progress. On Wednesday police confirmed the arrest of the seventh suspect.

National Prosecuting Authority KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that following collaboration between the NPA and the police, through prosecutor guided investigations, the five made their first court appearance on Thursday. Ramkisson-Kara said: “The men, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder (Forbes), murder (”Tibz“ Motsoane), unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.” Ramkisson-Kara said that In February last year, Forbes and Motsoane, were shot and killed outside a restaurant in Florida Road just outside the Durban CBD.

“The matter is provisionally remanded to 6 March, 2024, for bail verification. The men will remain in custody in the interim.” Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was important for police not to reveal information in an investigation that could compromise the case, explaining why police had taken their time to provide information. “We could not allow a situation for the case to break down or be withdrawn. Some investigations take years but the important thing is for police to perform their duties.