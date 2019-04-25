DURBAN - Visibly moved, President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way around the Chatsworth area yesterday afternoon to survey some of the damage left in the wake of the deadly storm that swept through the province on Monday night. “My God,” whispered Ramaphosa as he was shown the remains of a groundskeeper’s cottage at a school in Westdliff, Chatsworth, where eight bodies - including those of children - were retrieved on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa’s delegation started in eManzimtoti, south of Durban, where a house was partially washed away.

Resident Johan Fourie recounted the events that led to part of his home being destroyed.

Crosses were placed at the site where eight people died when a home collapsed due to a mudslide in Westcliff, Chatsworth. SE-ANNE RALL

Fourie said he was fortunate to escape with his life, but was devastated at the loss of his belongings.

The delegation then made its way to Westcliff.

They spoke to Thamsanqa Dlamini, who was one of two men who were pulled to safety and rushed to hospital.

Dlamini’s fiancée, Beauty Duma, and their three children; Nobuhle Ngcobo, Ntando Duma and Andile Duma, were killed along with friends Philisiwe Zama, Sethu Gumede, Rajab Juma and Nana Duma.

Recalling the fateful night, Dlamini said he had woken up to go to the ­toilet when he heard what sounded like a rush of water crashing into the house.

“Before I knew it, the structure was falling around me. We lay there for about two hours before residents came to pull us out of the muddy debris,” he said.

Dlamini and Lindokuhle Nxumalo were the only two survivors of the ordeal.

Dlamini suffered a broken foot, and Nxumalo remains in hospital.

Dlamini said he was devastated at the loss. Relatives of the deceased wept as wooden crosses and a flower wreath were placed at the site.

The delegation also made a stop in uMlazi, at the Burlington informal ­s­­ettlement, to address the residents there.

The president then travelled to Mariannhill, near Pinetown, where 59-year-old Getty Thabethe is still believed to be missing.

According to residents, Thabethe and two other women were leaving their home when a van caught in a mudslide struck them and dragged them down towards a valley in the area.

Community members managed to grab two of the women, but Thabethe was not so lucky.

Yesterday, search and rescue teams had returned to the area to search for Thabethe, who was believed to be buried in mud.

It is believed that residents living in a nearby informal settlement had built shacks on a dried-out river bed that filled up on Monday night.

Speaking at the site, Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the affected families and residents.

THE MERCURY