Flood warning issued for Durban as city braces for heavy rains

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has issued a flood alert up to following a weather warning update from the South African Weather Services (SAWS).
The City said on Tuesday that the SAWS forecast model showed moderately scattered rainfall over the eThekwini region.
“Higher intensities are predicted over the central and northern coastal areas and western interior from 10am on Tuesday, 27 June until 2am on Wednesday, 28 June,” said the municipality.
The City said the potential impact was localised flooding in both formal and informal settlements, and low-lying bridges.
Motorists were also warned about expected difficult driving conditions.
Overport residents irate over sewage stench, illegal dumping, mushrooming informal settlement
DA eThekwini caucus turmoil as leaders are ousted, plan to elect new leadership challenged
China Emporium building in Durban CBD to be demolished, eThekwini Municipality confirms
eThekwini fire department responding to about 1000 fires a month
“The public is urged to be cautious as the inclement weather may result in fast flowing streams and deep water. The public is also advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams and to be cautious when travelling,” advised the municipality.
The Municipality will update the public should there be any changes in the weather prediction.
In a forecast for Wednesday, SAWS said showers and rain are expected over most parts of the country except over the northern areas where it will be fine. On Thursday, showers and rain are expected over the southern parts except over the central and northern areas where it will be fine.