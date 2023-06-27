Flood warning issued for Durban as city braces for heavy rains

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has issued a flood alert up to following a weather warning update from the South African Weather Services (SAWS). The City said on Tuesday that the SAWS forecast model showed moderately scattered rainfall over the eThekwini region.

“Higher intensities are predicted over the central and northern coastal areas and western interior from 10am on Tuesday, 27 June until 2am on Wednesday, 28 June,” said the municipality. The City said the potential impact was localised flooding in both formal and informal settlements, and low-lying bridges. Motorists were also warned about expected difficult driving conditions.