Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Flood warning issued for Durban as city braces for heavy rains

People crossing a road at the Warwick Triangle in Durban in the pouring rain

People crossing a road at the Warwick Triangle in Durban in the pouring rain. File Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has issued a flood alert up to following a weather warning update from the South African Weather Services (SAWS).

The City said on Tuesday that the SAWS forecast model showed moderately scattered rainfall over the eThekwini region.

“Higher intensities are predicted over the central and northern coastal areas and western interior from 10am on Tuesday, 27 June until 2am on Wednesday, 28 June,” said the municipality.

The City said the potential impact was localised flooding in both formal and informal settlements, and low-lying bridges.

Motorists were also warned about expected difficult driving conditions.

“The public is urged to be cautious as the inclement weather may result in fast flowing streams and deep water. The public is also advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams and to be cautious when travelling,” advised the municipality.

The Municipality will update the public should there be any changes in the weather prediction.

In a forecast for Wednesday, SAWS said showers and rain are expected over most parts of the country except over the northern areas where it will be fine. On Thursday, showers and rain are expected over the southern parts except over the central and northern areas where it will be fine.

THE MERCURY

weathereThekwini municipalityDurbanSafety

