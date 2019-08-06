Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - COUNCILLORS in the Msunduzi Municipality are demanding answers as to whether three councillors that left the council after joining the ANC earlier this year, had “officially” resigned. This emerged during a recent council meeting. The Speaker of the municipality Jabu Ngubo said she had not received any official resignations, months after the three announced - at a press briefing - that they were joining the ANC.

Claudell Milany Chetty was a ward councillor of Ward 28 and the deputy caucus leader of the DA, Renesha Jugmohan was a ward councillor in Ward 30 and Nalene Naidoo was a PR councillor. They joined the ANC in early March, along with the former DA MPL Sizwe Mchunu, before the national elections.

The vacancies in Wards 28 and 30 have been declared and by-elections are expected to take place tomorrow.

While Chetty told The Mercury that she had resigned in May and was not receiving a salary, Jugmohan and Naidoo could not be reached for comment.

In the minutes of the council meeting of June 26, the three councillors were listed in the agenda as absent without an apology.

“What I know is that the office of the Speaker has not received any formal resignation from these councillors,” said Ngubo in the recent council meeting.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Rienus Niemand said the issue was troubling.

“When we asked the municipal officials whether they had received the resignation letter, they said they were still going to check.”

He said the council had violated the law because they should have notified the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa about the resignation, seven days after the councillors resigned.

“If they (officials) cannot prove these councillors resigned on the day they announced their resignation, it means these councillors were earning money while they were sitting at home and that is a criminal act,” he said.

EFF councillor Sandile Shange said: “This is not the first time we have seen something like this.

“There was a DA councillor who moved to the ANC and was employed by the municipality as a manager. He has been earning but has never set his foot at work.”

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the mere fact that the names of the councillors were still on the list suggested they were still considered council members drawing a salary. “We will be checking with payroll about when last they received their salaries. If they have been receiving them, that is wasteful expenditure,” he said.

The Msunduzi Municipality did not respond to a request for comment.

