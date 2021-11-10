MercuryNews
Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu which FNB has listed as among its restored branches after recent looting in KZN and Gauteng. Picture: Theo Jeptha/African News Agency (ANA).
Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu which FNB has listed as among its restored branches after recent looting in KZN and Gauteng. Picture: Theo Jeptha/African News Agency (ANA).

FNB says it has restored 80% of its branches affected by the recent unrest

By Xolile Bhengu Time of article published 56m ago

Share this article:

DURBAN – First National Bank (FNB) has restored 80% of its branches that were affected by the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The bank said it had also restored nearly 70% of its ATMs that were decommissioned for repairs or replacement because of damage during the unrest.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, said the bank’s rebuilding efforts were better than expected, which was due to strong collaboration between local communities, industry, landlords, vendors and the bank’s teams on the ground.

“In keeping with our holistic approach to helping society, we also allocated R21.5 million to support social relief programmes and humanitarian organisations to provide essential care and support to people, businesses, schools and greater communities in the affected areas.

“Furthermore, we commend efforts by the public sector and other civil society partners who continue to play their part in alleviating hardship in the affected communities," said Celliers.

MORE ON THIS

Lee-Anne van Zyl CEO of FNB Points of Presence, said in areas that were worst-affected, the bank would keep its temporary mobile branches and mobile ATMs that were deployed as an interim measure to enable access to essential financial services.

Van Zyl added that FNB had also redeployed staff from closed branches to the closest operating branches to service customer needs and increased volumes.

"In some areas, we rely on the reconstruction of malls or shopping complexes before restoring our bricks-and-mortar branches. We are, however, working closely with all stakeholders where this may be the case. Currently, we have temporary mobile branches at KwaMashu (Bridge City), Dalton, Edendale, Umzinto, Esikhawini and Esikhaleni Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal as well as Orange Farm (Eyethu) in Gauteng.

“Our aim is to ensure that communities can still access our in-branch services as we continue rebuilding some of the infrastructure. While our customers can always access most of our services via our digital channels such as the FNB App, Online and Cellphone banking, our branches and ATMs play a very important role in our relationships with local communities. We are delighted to have restored most of the affected infrastructure ahead of the festive season to improve access to financial services in communities," said Van Zyl.

The bank added that in total it had recovered 84 ATMs, and restored 15 branches.

List of branches:

407 Anton Lembede Street

Nongoma Branch

Port Edward Branch

Umgeni Junction Branch

Harding Branch

New Germany Branch

Mobeni Branch

Pine Crest Centre Branch

The Workshop Branch

Ekasi Branch

Hammarsdale Branch

KwaMnyandu SSO

Jozini Branch

Stanger Branch

Richmond Branch

List of ATM Sites:

Bulwer Garage

Laager Centre

Vistaview Centre

Boxer Centre Madadeni

Edendale Crossing

Boxer Osizweni

Engen New Germany

Engen Ngwelezane Convenience Centre

uShaka Square

Davenport Shopping Centre

Engen Bayview Motors

Reservoir Hills Shopping Centre

Richmond Plaza

Sasol Bellair Road

Amandla Supermarket

Shoprite Montclair

Nongoma Spar

Berea Centre

Caltex Cato Ridge

KwaMnyandu Shopping Centre

OK Empangeni Shopping Centre

Capital Centre

Queensmead Mall

Wartburg Mall

Waterloo Shopping Centre

BP Grand Motors

Sea Point Towers

Pine Walk Centre

THE MERCURY

KwaZulu-NatalLootingCivil Unrest

Share this article: