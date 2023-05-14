Durban - Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla says infrastructure development in Ingonyama Trust-owned areas will be one of his key priorities in his new role as part of the the advisory team to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. He and academic Professor Jabulani Maphalala emerged as part of the team of advisers to the king last week.

Mavundla expressed a belief that given the size of the land under Ingonyama Trust there was potential to generate a lot of revenue. He stressed that this would be more possible if there was infrastructure in the Ingonyama-owned land as this would attract investment, adding that he would use his experience from public office and private sector to help attract investors. Mavundla has served public office as Umvoti mayor (Greytown) and eThekwini deputy mayor.

“My record when it comes to infrastructure development speaks for itself, there are projects that I drove when I was a Umvoti mayor,” he said. He cited the Mavundla Square Mall in Greytown which features a number of big-name retail brands which had seen a decline as people leave the district to do shopping in Pietermaritzburg. “The aim of that mall was to ensure that people from Greytown who work in the area spend their money locally and only go to other cities when they wanted to, not because they had no choice. This should be the same for all residents in the land under Ingonyama Trust-owned land,” the former eThekwini deputy mayor explained.