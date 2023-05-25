Former president Jacob Zuma attends daughter and niece’s DUT graduation in Durban

Former president Jacob Zuma attended the graduation ceremony of daughter Bridget Zuma and niece Philile Zuma at the Olive Convention Centre on Thursday afternoon. Bridge and Philile were awarded their National Diplomas in Taxation from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) during the 2023 Autumn Graduation ceremony.

“There was excitement as he entered the graduation hall and sat in the front row alongside other proud parents who were there to celebrate their children’s academic achievements,” said DUT in a statement on Thursday. DUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Thandwa Mthembu, conferred the Faculty of Accounting and Informatics degrees and awarded diplomas and certificates. The university said Mthembu began by giving a warm welcome to Zuma and he pleaded with the students and parents to conduct themselves in a dignified manner and respect the former president’s presence.

“Zuma’s daughter, Bridget Zuma was excited when her name was called out on stage to receive her National Diploma in Taxation. She was all smiles as she walked across the stage and waved in excitement to her father who was clapping for her. “His niece, Philile Zuma was also excited to see her uncle rooting for her on stage as she was awarded her diploma,” said the university. Delivering the congratulatory message and the vote of thanks was Professor Oludayo Olugbara, Executive Dean: Faculty of Accounting and Informatics at DUT.

The university said Olugbara applauded the graduates for their hard work and dedication to their studies. He urged them to be adaptive graduates who will participate productively in the development of the region, country and the world. DUT said Olugbara also shared his excitement on seeing Zuma among the parents who attended the session. He expressed that he was a huge fan of Zuma and that he first met him when he was conferred with his Doctoral degree at the University of Zululand a few years ago. “Professor Olugbara thanked Zuma for his attendance and wished him well in his future endeavours,” said the university.