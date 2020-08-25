Four killed in KZN drive-by shooting

Durban - Four men have been shot dead and a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Adams Mission, south of Durban, earlier today.

It is believed that the group was sitting inside a bakkie parked in Sunnyside Park when a vehicle drove past and an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them.

The men were fatally wounded while the woman was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the shooting took place just after 3pm.

“This afternoon at about 3.30pm, at Sunnyside, T-Junction in Adams Mission, there was a drive-by shooting where the occupants in a double-cab bakkie were travelling at Sunnyside when they were attacked by unknown suspects, who fired shots at their vehicle,” Gwala said.