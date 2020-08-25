Four killed in KZN drive-by shooting
Durban - Four men have been shot dead and a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Adams Mission, south of Durban, earlier today.
It is believed that the group was sitting inside a bakkie parked in Sunnyside Park when a vehicle drove past and an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on them.
The men were fatally wounded while the woman was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the shooting took place just after 3pm.
“This afternoon at about 3.30pm, at Sunnyside, T-Junction in Adams Mission, there was a drive-by shooting where the occupants in a double-cab bakkie were travelling at Sunnyside when they were attacked by unknown suspects, who fired shots at their vehicle,” Gwala said.
She said four males, aged between 40 to 56, were declared dead at the scene whilst a 44-year old woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.
“KwaMakhutha police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder,” Gwala added.
At this stage, information is sketchy, but it is believed that some of the victims lived in the area. It is alleged that they had just come back from a meeting.
The motive for the murders have yet to be confirmed.
The Mercury