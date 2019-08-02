Bianca Smith, Shirley Naidoo, Judy Umraw and Rose Chite will be summiting the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania next month to raise funds for two KwaZulu-Natal children’s charities.

Durban - Four strangers from Pietermaritzburg who met by chance at a women’s empowerment event last year have banded together to climb the Uhuru Peak of Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise funds for two charities. The idea was born when the women, between the ages of 40 and 50, began discussing bucket lists at the event and the idea of climbing Kilimanjaro sparked interest in 12 women, which later dropped to four.

Judy Umraw, Rose Chite, Bianca Smith and Shirley Naidoo, who call themselves the Mzansi Warriors, have decided to raise funds for KwaZulu- Natal children’s charities.

The first is the Singakwenza NPO which builds sustainable early childhood education programmes.

The second beneficiary is the Dlalanathi NPO, also in the province, which aims to teach children through playing, listening and positive communication.

Umraw, a motivational speaker, dancer, choreographer and community activist, said the women instantly became hiking buddies.

“We shared precious moments from morning ‘wake up calls’ to encouraging each other to tears of joy after defeating fears,” Umraw said.

“We started our hikes together, then joined the Durban MAD Hikers Club which hikes in various parts of the Drakensberg.”

She said it was tough for them to keep up training and preparations while juggling their usual responsibilities as wives, mothers and career women. There were also emotional, physical and financial challenges.

“The mindset has to be strong and focused even when the body can’t cope,” Umraw said.

She said this journey for her was about broadening her boundaries and exploring her capabilities.

“As an ordinary woman trying out extraordinary things, I want to inspire and motivate others to have a purpose, make a positive difference and reach greater heights in whatever they set out to do,” she said.

Chite, a wife, mother and businesswoman, said as a woman known to immerse herself in everything she does, it made sense for her to climb Uhuru peak. “This mountain represents so many things but most of all freedom,”she said

Chite said she would like to bring awareness to the selfless work Singakwenza and Dlalanathi do.

Smith, who is a nursing sister, said her reason for climbing the mountain was a personal one.

“I’m climbing Kilimanjaro in memory of my mother who lost her life to cancer,” said Smith.

She added that women were continuously making daily sacrifices and putting others before themselves.

“I hope to inspire women and show them that all things are possible. Follow your heart and dreams,” said Smith.

Naidoo said she was climbing Kilimanjaro in memory of her daughter Roxanne who died in 2018 from bladder cancer.

The wife, mother and businesswoman said she also hoped to inspire other women.

“In spite of what life throws at you, never give up,” said Naidoo.

The Mzansi Warriors will begin their journey to Tanzania on September 19.

The Mercury