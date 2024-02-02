Freight bodies upbeat on turnaround plan

Trucking companies have welcomed strides made by the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) in turning around the logistics crisis in South Africa. The NLCC, which is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was formed last year to address challenges faced by the logistics and freight industry.

Dr Juanita Maree, CEO of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders, said the NLCC was an important response from the government to industry. “It was greeted by a legion of strong, powerful well-vested private-sector partners ready for action. It is a major step in the right direction. The NLCC, constituted by the government, works to secure stability across the logistics and supply chain arena.” Maree added that the forum enabled the private sector to participate and have regular access to a specialist logistics consultative platform.

“It is anchored by cadence and accountability, committed to enabling world-class logistics networks for South Africa. The NLCC work is already making a difference. “The recovery plan deployed by Transnet in Pier 2, the country’s biggest container terminal, will remove the backlog effectively at the end of February 2024 as was anticipated in the original plan.” Maree said they were happy with the progress being made at Transnet.

“The port authority is a ‘big ship’, it turns slowly, but turning it is. Transnet is guided by the steadfast commitment and solid operational experience.” Mary Phadi, president of the Trucking Association of SA (Tasa), said the NLCC was making progress in the Office of the President. “We have been invited as an association to work with the NLCC. I do feel that due to the NLCC being under the leadership of the Presidency, it is making an impact as having the NLCC under the leadership of the Department of Transport would not be the same, but it is definitely welcome news.”

Phadi added that the logistics industry was a vast industry with many challenges. “There are things like road traffic, accidents and port congestion and obviously it needs urgent attention and that is why it is being attended to. “However, our position is clear: we will support anything that addresses the issues and concerns of freight. We are hopeful that the process will move even faster and that we as Tasa will be more involved in this process.”

Phadi said Tasa would continue to speak out when there were shortcomings in the freight and logistics industry. Economist Dawie Roodt said it was good news that the logistics crisis was being taken seriously. “I feel that there was a delay in the hope that the shortcomings in the freight and logistics industry would go away, but it hasn’t, and that is why we found the NLCC formed. It seems some progress is being made.”

Roodt said he hoped that this would be a lasting resolution. “We have Eskom where so many promises have been made, but they are still in crisis. So we hope NLCC changes will continue but do think that we also need to look at policy and leadership changes.” Professor Irrshad Kaseeram, from the University of Zululand’s Economics Department, said the country was in a dire situation regarding the logistical challenges. Kaseeram added that the NLCC was put in place to monitor developments, especially the skills influence.