Friends fundraising for Ngizwe Mchunu’s legal bills

DURBAN - As former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu was appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, a campaign to raise funds for his legal fees had started with fans being asked to donate as much to help him. Mchunu’s profile has risen dramatically in recent weeks over his support for incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma. On Monday he handed himself over to the SAPS headquarters in Durban after an arrest warrant for him was issued.

Mchunu’s lawyer is seasoned legal practitioner Advocate Styx Mdladla and many believe that the legal eagle does not come cheap, and this, some believe, is the reason behind the fundraising drive. “We are currently asking all friends and supporters to help raise funds to help Ngizwe Mchunu to get legal assistant (sic) and security for all the charges made against him for fighting for Justice and truth,” said the message on a Facebook page under the #justiceforngizwe. Mchunu’s utterances led to the Inkatha Freedom Party accusing him of inciting members of the public over Zuma’s arrest.

In one of the broadcasts on social media, Mchunu addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa ordering him to release Zuma and warning of dire consequences if this was not done. There were mixed reactions for the appeal for funds with some siding with Mchunu, while others expressed anger. “Tell him that we are busy planning to rebuild the economy he destroyed when led mobs in KZN and Gauteng,” wrote one user.