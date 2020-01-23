Funeral plans under way for student who fell from N3 bridge









ANDILE MEYIWA Durban - The funeral service for a 19-year-old woman who allegedly fell over a bridge along Durban's N3, is scheduled to take place this weekend. In a brief interview with The Mercury, Zodwa Meyiwa, said the family was preparing the final arrangements for Andile Meyiwa's funeral. "The funeral will happen on Saturday. She will be buried. The family is not doing so great," Meyiwa said before ending the call. The funeral is scheduled to take place in Hillcrest, Embo kaGcwensa Andile, 19, is believed to have fallen to her death last week Saturday.

While initial reports claimed that Andile was thrown over the bridge, on the N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza, police later confirmed that Andile had fallen over.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Meyiwa and her friends hitched a lift and were offered alcohol by the driver. Mbele said the girls were dropped off at the Assagay offramp.

She said Andile called her boyfriend to fetch them and he suggested that they wait near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza but on the way there, Andile allegedly joked about jumping off the bridge.

Mbele said that while Meyiwa’s friends had continued to walk alongside the road, the student had walked on the ledge of the bridge.

“Her friends told her to stop and they continued walking. Meyiwa then fell off the bridge and into the gorge below. The matter was reported to the Hillcrest SAPS and her friends have given their statements. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Mbele said.

However, a relative said the family did not believe that Andile fell.

She had been studying towards a Social Science degree at a Durban university. According to fellow students, Andile was a warm-hearted and kind person.





