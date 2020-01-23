Durban - The funeral service for a 19-year-old woman who allegedly fell over a bridge along Durban's N3, is scheduled to take place this weekend.
In a brief interview with The Mercury, Zodwa Meyiwa, said the family was preparing the final arrangements for Andile Meyiwa's funeral.
"The funeral will happen on Saturday. She will be buried. The family is not doing so great," Meyiwa said before ending the call.
The funeral is scheduled to take place in Hillcrest, Embo kaGcwensa
Andile, 19, is believed to have fallen to her death last week Saturday.