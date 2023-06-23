Galloping excitement ahead of Durban July

Durban - Excitement is building for the Hollywoodbets Durban July as the Gallops for the big race took place yesterday morning at Greyville racecourse. Spectators were able to view the KwaZulu-Natal-based runners gallop on the track, while fashion designers also had the opportunity to showcase their designs for the “Out Of This World” theme for this year’s event on July 1.

For punters, there was a panel discussion on the main contenders in the main race for the Durban July which featured former jockeys: four-time Durban July winner Anthony Delpech and two-time Durban July winner Kevin Shea. Both jockeys earmarked See It Again as the horse to beat in the race. The jockeys also picked Dave The King as a strong contender, with Pacaya named as the dark horse in the race. Nonkululeko Mthembu, deputy head for SMME development in eThekwini Municipality, said the Durban July Fashion experience presented by the Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) was an important fashion development programme.

Model Lungelo Mthimkhulu in a design by Nontuthuzelo Ndongeni. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) “Our aim is to promote local designers. We are encouraging people, especially from the development side, to buy and wear local clothes.”

Mthembu added that the fashion experience was divided into three parts. “The first category is for young designers, which is open to higher institutions and fashion colleges. “We had over 100 entries which last week we narrowed down to the top 10 which will showcase on July 1, and three winners will be selected.

“The second category is the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars, which are designers from DFF programmes. We have nine participants who will produce one garment to showcase on race day. “The third category is for invited designers from the African continent.” Thabiso Ncanana, of the Durban University of Technology, one of the 10 finalists in the young designer competition, said he was excited to showcase his designs.

“It’s an amazing experience to have made the top 10 young designers and seeing all these great designers is incredible. The process is quite exhausting but worth it. My design is centred on African culture.” Hlonela Danisa, a student from Pietermaritzburg, who also made the top 10 for young designers, said that she was honoured to be a finalists. “This is a very humbling experience for me that only comes once in a lifetime. My concept is based on a planet that has a massive star – it created its own sun, which shows that everyone is powerful beyond measure.”