Gauteng man who recklessly steered his car with his feet, putting motorists lives in danger, has been identified, says Mbalula

TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the reckless driver who jumped on to the roof of his car and steered with his feet on Moloto Road in Pretoria has been identified. Mbalula made the announcement while delivering his speech on festive season road stats today.

The Mercury reported yesterday that the man, who was driving a red SUV with Gauteng number plates, endangered motorists when he jumped out of his moving vehicle and began steering from the window and roof of the car with his feet. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson, Simon Zwane had told The Mercury that they would follow all leads to find the reckless Gauteng driver who placed his life and the lives of other motorists in danger when he jumped out of his moving car. Mbalula said: “I am pleased to report that the man who was recorded driving a Range Rover recklessly and protruding from the driver’s window has been identified by investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

“His arrest is imminent and he will face the full might of the law for his unacceptable behaviour that places the lives of other road users in harm’s way,” said the minister. In the video that was circulated on social media platforms, the vehicle is seen meandering from one side of the lane to the other. At one point the man quickly jumps back into the vehicle, and swerves back into his lane moments before a truck passes him.