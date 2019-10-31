Geo scientist, Professor Jasper Knight said there was no need to panic. He said SA feels quite a few earthquakes.

Durban - A geoscientist has said that there is no need for residents to panic following a tremor felt in and around Durban on Thursday. Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand, Jasper Knight said South Africa feels quite a few earthquakes.

"But this one was fairly unusual because of its location. The quake here occurred north west of Port Shepstone and was of a reasonable 4.3 magnitude," he said.

Knight said this one was fairly shallow at 10km depth.

"It likely took place along fractures in the ancient African crust, similar to a bigger one that took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. These are just the moans and groans of an old continent and often are not big enough to cause significant damage. But they tell us that the rocks are still alive," he said.