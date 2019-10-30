Picture: WhatsApp blog

Durban - There is nothing more annoying than being added to a random WhatsApp group. Well, according to WhatsApp, their new updates will ensure that you have an option to accept a group invite. Recently, WhatsApp announced changes to their group info settings.

In a post, WhatsApp said the introduction of a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups.

To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Nobody", "My Contacts", or "Everyone". "Nobody" means you'll have to approve joining every group to which you're invited, and "My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups.

In a blog post on their website, WhatsApp said if a person adds to you a group, a private invite will be sent through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You'll have three days to accept the invite before it expires.