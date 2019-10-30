Picture: WhatsApp blog

Durban - There is nothing more annoying than being added to a random WhatsApp group. Well, according to WhatsApp, their new updates will ensure that you have an option to accept a group invite.

Recently, WhatsApp announced changes to their group info settings. 

In a post, WhatsApp said the introduction of a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups.

To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: "Nobody", "My Contacts", or "Everyone". "Nobody" means you'll have to approve joining every group to which you're invited, and "My Contacts" means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups.

In a blog post on their website, WhatsApp said if a person adds to you a group, a private invite will be sent through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You'll have three days to accept the invite before it expires.

"With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive. These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks to those using the latest version of WhatsApp," the post said. 

More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp1 to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton 

The Mercury