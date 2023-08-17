Gordhan unfazed by Mbalula and ANCYL criticism

Durban – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he will not be drawn into politics, but will focus on his tasks which include ensuring that power utility Eskom serves future generations. He was speaking in reaction to the statements made by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the ANC Youth League, who have been critical of him on how he was handling his portfolio which oversees entities such as Transnet, SAA, and Denel.

Gordhan was one of the guests at the sod-turning event for the Giba Business Estate development in Outer West Durban on Wednesday. Mbalula recently warned that the ruling party would not hesitate to remove Gordhan and other ministers if they were not performing to the required standards. ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji had told The Citizen newspaper that if Gordhan is not stopped from selling state owned entities, “he will sell everything, including South Africans”.