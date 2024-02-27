Government programme to support KZN’s unemployed with learner’s, driver’s licences to be launched

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will support unemployed people of all ages with learner’s and driver’s licences through the Thuthuka Driver Training programme. Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the programme is part of empowering the unemployed and preparing them with necessary skills required by the job market.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport will award support for learner’s and driver’s licences to 4 000 beneficiaries,” he said, adding that the programme is aimed at assisting people of all age groups with driver’s licences. He said the department ran an open process where it invited members of the public to apply. “More than 50 000 applications were received. After a very vigorous and transparent selection process, the department has concluded on the first 4 000 applicants,”said Ncalane.

According to Ncalane, the beneficiaries come from all districts in the province. He said this programme is the first of its kind. “The department intends to create a database of the applicants, with a view of mobilising more resources, including in the private sector, to assist in this programme.” The driving school industry is also working with the department as part of delivering this process, he said.

Ncalane added that applicants will be assigned to driving schools that meet the agreed criteria. “The Thuthuka Driver Training programme will strengthen the relationship between the department and the driving school industry, which has since been formalised by the government in the province,”he said. KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said this programme is essential in preparing unemployed people for employment and commended the department for running this process “professionally and with all due diligence.”

Hlomuka said the programme will assist the young and old – but mostly the unemployed graduates. “This is part of honouring our commitments of making the lives of the people better. We are also pleased with the role and partnership with the driving school industry because it means we will produce drivers that are competent and fit to be on the road,” said the MEC. The MEC added that the programme will augment the government’s effort through S’thesha Waya Waya.