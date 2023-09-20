Gravel road projects for rural communities in the KZN Midlands

Durban - Alfred Duma Local Municipality Mayor Zama Sibisi says the municipality remains committed to ensuring that all communities enjoy use of better roads infrastructure and has appealed to local residents to be patient as the municipality rolls out the projects. He made the plea on Tuesday as he introduced a contractor for the gravel road to the community of ward 28 in the area of KwaMteyi, a rural area under the municipality, which is made up of Ladysmith and surrounding areas.

The handover was attended by municipal officials and some councillors, including Council Speaker Bhekinkosi Sithole. Introducing the project to the community, the mayor stated that the gravel road would be a distance of 2.5km, and he pleaded with the community to be respective of the processes within the duration of the construction. “As the Alfred Duma Local Municipality, we plead with the community of kwaMteyi to be patient as service delivery projects are being implemented and cannot be an overnight process”, said the mayor.

He also encouraged residents to communicate with ward committees and councillors about their service needs and to follow proper processes of reporting concerns and challenges. “As the municipality, we are committed to dignified service delivery to our community,” the mayor emphasised. The Council Speaker urged residents to use all the available structures, including his office, to report problems in their areas so that they could be attended to.