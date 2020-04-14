Great news for parents and expectant moms, Babies R Us is back!

Durban - Expectant parents will be relieved to know that they can order baby products online at Babies R Us.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the baby products retailer announced that they were resuming online operations.

"Customers can now officially place a virtual order for essential care items, with free delivery of goods over R500 after the nearly three week closure. Things may have changed a little, but most certainly, it’s a welcomed development for a country on lockdown," the retailer said.

Babies R Us will be operating much like the remaining stores open in the country, offering just the essential baby and toddler products - up to 36 months - in order to comply with new national legislation.

“Our focus is on the sale and delivery of essential goods as authorised and prescribed by the South African government. We have implemented all the necessary changes to our extensive online platform, making it a seamless and safer option for our customers,” said Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager, Toys R Us & Babies R Us SA.