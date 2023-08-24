Gumede Foundation blames state over court case delays

Durban - The Zandile Gumede Foundation says the ongoing delays in former eThekwini Mayor’s fraud and corruption trial demonstrate that the state does not have anything to pin on her. Spokesperson for the Mama Zandile Gumede Foundation, Ntando Khuzwayo, said the case should be proceeding smoothly, but this was not possible because of the prosecution’s handling of the matter.

He said this following yet another postponement in the case this week. He said Gumede and her co-accused had been arrested over four years ago. He added that while the case had generated public interest owing to the Hollywood-style arrests, the pre-trial processes and procedures thereafter took well over two years.

He claimed this was largely due to the State’s non-preparedness. “The State has had three years to prepare for the case. They should be presenting evidence and witnesses without any problems, but there is always something,” he said on Wednesday. He said despite this setback, Gumede continued to enjoy popular support.