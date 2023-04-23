Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, April 23, 2023

Head-on collision on the N2 between KwaDukuza and Zinkwazi leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A head-on collision on the N2 between KwaDukuza and Zinkwazi left two dead and five injured. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Published 1h ago

TWO people died and five were injured when two vehicles collided head-on on the N2 between KwaDukuza and Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS Medical Rescue and the IPSS Search and Rescue division received reports of the accident.

Meyrick said when paramedics arrived at the scene it was established that two light motor vehicles had collided head-on at high speed.

“Sadly, two people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene by paramedics. Five other people sustained injuries ranging from critical to moderate,” he said.

He said an Air Mercy Services (AMS) helicopter was activated to transport one of the critical patients to a specialised facility for further care.

“A second critically injured patient was transported to a specialised facility under the care of an IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedic,” said Meyrick.

According to Meyrick, the remaining patients were transported by other services to nearby hospitals.

“Many thanks to the KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department, the Emergency Medical Response Services, the SAPS and AMS for their assistance on scene. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Meyrick.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, Meyrick said IPSS was kept busy in the Ballito area responding to two separate incidents of cyclists being injured on local trails.

Meyrick said a cyclist sustained serious injuries and was treated on the scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support.

“A few hours later saw a second cyclist sustaining moderate injuries after falling from their bicycle. Both patients were transported by IPSS Medical for further care,” he said.

THE MERCURY

