Heavy rains result in beach closures in some regions in eThekwini

eThekwini Municipality announced on Sunday that all beaches in the north and some in the southern region have been closed until further notice while central beaches are safe. The City said only Umgababa Beach remains open in the south region.

“The closure of these beaches is due to damage caused by heavy rains yesterday (Saturday), 13 January, which affected beach water quality in these regions.” According to the City, the heavy rain resulted in logs and other debris being washed into rivers and the sea. “This has rendered beaches unsafe for swimming.” It said all water activities are prohibited in the beaches located in the regions mentioned.

“However, residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require coming into contact with sea water.” The municipality advised that all central beaches remain open and are safe for swimming and other water-related activities. The City also announced that some of the City's swimming pools will be closed due to damage caused by the heavy rains on Saturday.

“Infrastructure at some of the swimming pools was damaged, which affected the water quality. Municipal staff are attending to the damages.” The following swimming pools are closed: – Pipeline

– Inyoni – Arena Park – KwaMashu G

– South Beach Paddling The City said the public will be informed once the pools reopen. The municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused due to the closure of some beaches and pools.