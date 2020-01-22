Durban - The taxi driver who helped a woman deliver her baby at the side of the road last month has been rewarded with more than R40 000 in cash.
Posting via their Facebook page, SANTACO KZN said they met the taxi driver, Nhlonipho Zulu, who helped Ntombenhle Mthembu give birth to her baby after she was chased from a clinic in KwaNongoma.
The union said they awarded the money to Zulu for his efforts.
"SANTACO KZN honored Zulu with an amount of R33 500, a certificate and extended an invite to the public to make an offering, in total Zulu received more than R40 000. Ntombenhle Mthembu received R5 000 and a gift pack which included Pampers nappies," the union said.
The owner of the taxi further received R3 000 as a token of appreciation from SANTACO KZN.