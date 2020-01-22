Hero driver rewarded after helping woman give birth in taxi









Nhlonipho Zulu, who helped Ntombenhle Mthembu give birth to her baby after she was chased from a clinic in KwaNongoma. Picture: SANTACO KZN Durban - The taxi driver who helped a woman deliver her baby at the side of the road last month has been rewarded with more than R40 000 in cash. Posting via their Facebook page, SANTACO KZN said they met the taxi driver, Nhlonipho Zulu, who helped Ntombenhle Mthembu give birth to her baby after she was chased from a clinic in KwaNongoma. The union said they awarded the money to Zulu for his efforts. "SANTACO KZN honored Zulu with an amount of R33 500, a certificate and extended an invite to the public to make an offering, in total Zulu received more than R40 000. Ntombenhle Mthembu received R5 000 and a gift pack which included Pampers nappies," the union said. The owner of the taxi further received R3 000 as a token of appreciation from SANTACO KZN.

Earlier this month, reports stated that Mthembu had been rushed to hospital as she was in labour.

Zulu said he had given Mthembu a lift to the clinic after a security guard notified him to the woman's plight.

"When we arrived at the clinic, the nurses refused to help her and I then rushed her to a hospital but it was too late. She asked me to pull over because she could feel that her baby was coming out. I stopped at the side of the road and she gave birth,” he said.

The Department of Health in KZN has since called for a formal investigation into the conduct of two nurses who allegedly turned the heavily pregnant woman away from the Buxedene clinic. The nurses have also since been suspended from their duties at the clinic.

SANTACO KZN said Zulu is also undergoing counselling after the ordeal.

The Mercury