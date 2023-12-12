As thousands of visitors are expected to flock to eThekwini for the festive season, the City has been forced to close six beaches due to high E coli levels. The beaches include Point, uShaka, South, North, Battery and Country Club beaches.

The municipality on Monday announced that the latest results are from the joint sampling of beach water quality that the municipality conducted on December 7 with non-profit organisation Adopt-A-River, whose samples are tested by independent laboratory Talbot. “These results show levels of E coli that are higher than normal. This is after several days of heavy rainfall in Durban, which washes pollution from rivers, streams, and stormwater systems into the ocean. This has been linked to the latest ‘poor’ beach water quality results,” said the municipality. It said the joint water sampling with independent laboratories is done once a week, in addition to its regular monitoring and routine weekly testing across all of its 23 bathing beaches.

“The beaches with ‘poor’ water quality have been closed while resampling and monitoring of the beaches continue. The repairs and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure is also ongoing. Significant improvement has been made following the extensive flood damage,” it said. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said the party noted with extreme concern the latest beach water E coli test results.

“Our tourism industry can’t afford yet another poorly supported festive season. The reality is that the ANC/EFF municipality has failed in addressing the root cause of the problem. “It is foolish to be declaring our beaches safe based on the occasional low reading. The frequent contamination is a huge threat and unfortunately the delay in testing is putting beachgoers at risk,” he said. ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said the test results once again highlighted the sewage crisis.

“Whilst we support the closure of the Durban beaches, it must be noted that these beaches were open over the weekend (post the testing) and were only closed today (Monday). As such, the health of many residents and tourists who swam over the weekend at the beaches would be at risk,” he said. Brett Tungay, East Coast chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, said the beach closures would have a huge impact on tourism. “Last year, we were in the same situation, the municipality is simply not doing enough to fix the wastewater plan. It’s clear the problem is not being addressed as it is the same sewage that is flowing from the rivers to the beaches and that is why we are find that there is high E coli levels.”

Tungay added that it was disappointing news for the tourism sector, which was eager to welcome holidaymakers. “There are plenty of activities to do in Durban and KZN. There are also beaches open north and south of Durban, so they can still enjoy the beaches if that’s what they are looking for. ” Jeannie Sarno, chairperson of uMhlanga Tourism, said the beach closures would impact holidaymakers who had booked coast holidays to go to the beach.