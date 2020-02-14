Historical debt: Write it off or else, warn students









Durban - The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and SA Students Congress (Sasco) have issued an ultimatum - write off all historical debt and clear students for registration - or face a national shutdown of universities from Monday. In KwaZulu-Natal, the organisations have threatened to block off all access to universities and stage a march. They claim negotiations have failed so far, with universities not adhering to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s call to write off historical debt. The EFF Student Command, which runs the majority of the Student Representative Councils (SRCs) in KZN said the universities needed to meet their demands before Monday. National EFFSC spokesperson Xola Mehlomakhulu said they had tried on several occasions to engage with with management at the various universities.

“The biggest problem is that the leadership at the universities do not want to engage with us,” he said.

He said, in the next day or two, they will be making one last bid to meet with vice-chancellors.

“If that fails, we are taking to the streets to demonstrate our frustrations with the situation,” he said.

“We have already written to them, demanding an urgent meeting before or on Monday.

“If they do not confirm our meeting by today, we are shutting the institutions throughout this province,” said Mehlomakhulu.

“Our mandate is clear, students must be allowed to register and the historical debt must be scrapped,” said Mehlomakhulu.

UKZN told students that they had to pay 15% of their historical debt before they would be cleared for this year’s registration.

However, student leaders have argued that poor students could not afford to pay.

UKZN and the Mangosuthu University of Technology suspended their academic programmes indefinitely, at all campuses, after violent protests over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, students at the Durban University of Technology joined the fray.

A number of @DUT_Tweets students have been arrested by the police during a mass meeting as where students were expected to hand in their memorundum or demand. To of the list, students demand historical debt to be scrapped. @TheMercurySA #NSFAS2020 pic.twitter.com/AMzs9dHaRL — Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) February 13, 2020

An unruly mass meeting at the Steve Biko Campus allegedly led to police firing teargas.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a group of students blockaded the entrance to Steve Biko campus and damaged the windows at the student residence.

According to a memorandum, the students have cited safety and security issues, on campus and at the residences as the reason for their disquiet.

Students said the lack of capacity at student residences was also a problem and they could not afford private accommodation. They demanded the immediate suspension of lectures at DUT until their concerns were addressed.

DUT’s senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan, said the last meeting was held late on Wednesday afternoon and the SRC had not expressed any desire to shut down the university.

Khan said the student registration process was still under way and that management would not engage with people who were claiming to be registered DUT students.

“DUT management will not engage with groups claiming to represent the student body, when there is a democratically elected SRC at DUT, with members who are legitimately registered with the institution. Any engagement with formations outside of the SRC would be undermining a legitimate statutory body,” he said.

Mehlomakhulu said that the protests and the burning of university property could have been avoided if the institutions had heeded the call by Nzimande. He said that the planned shutdown was not only about the fees and registration.

“Some universities are also withholding students’ qualifications because of unpaid fees. This has resulted in graduates sitting at home without jobs,” he said.

“The shutdown is going to be bigger than the #FeesMustFall campaign. If they don’t respond to our issues by this week, we are going to show them who we are as students,” he said.

Sasco president Bamanye Matiwane shared the sentiment and said if students’ issues are not resolved, they were going to conduct massive demonstrations.

“We have been trying, throughout this week, to engage with the universities but they are not forthcoming. As things stand, we can even start today by shutting down the Durban CBD and blockading all roads.

“The universities and government need to understand the power of angry students. We came to KZN because these issues that the students are facing are serious and need serious interventions,” said Matiwane.

The Mercury