Hlomuka says multiparty committee will discuss political violence in KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka says a multiparty political intervention committee will meet on Monday to discuss the political violence taking place in the province. Speaking during a briefing yesterday, Hlomuka said reports by the Inter-Ministerial Committee indicated that 321 dockets of political violence had been investigated.

“This figure includes 134 cases reported from 2011 to June 2018, before the commencement of the work of the task team. The breakdown of cases being investigated includes 155 cases of murder, 51 attempted murder, 77 cases of intimidation and 12 cases of conspiracy to commit murder.” Hlomuka added that worrying incidents were taking place in Nongoma, northern KZN. “The first incident happened in August when NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu was killed. Last month a suspect was arrested after trying to kill another NFP councillor. He was arrested with the assistance of the community.

“Last weekend, there was another attempt on an NFP councillor’s life; when the criminals could not find her they killed her husband. Once again, the four suspects were arrested with three illegal firearms and ammunition.” Hlomuka said the multiparty political intervention committee would hold a meeting to address: ◆ Promoting democratic co-existence between all political parties.

◆ Defusing all inter- and intra-political conflict. ◆ Intervening in issues which may lead to a stand-off between political parties. ◆ Advising the political leaders on strategies to co-operate with government and the IEC in ensuring free and fair elections. Hlomuka added that since the launch of the police’s Operation Shanela in August, arrests had been taking place for several crimes.

“During September, 10 342 suspects were arrested for various crimes; 191 were arrested for murder, 135 for attempted murder and 246 arrested for rape. Police also recovered 286 firearms including 21 rifles and 4 761 rounds of ammunition. We remain concerned about the increasing incidents of daring and brazen cash-in-transit heists in our province. The introduction of surveillance cameras on our highways is greatly improving our monitoring and crime-prevention interventions.” Mafika Mndebele, ANC KZN spokesperson, said his party welcomed progress being made to fight crime and political violence. “We welcome the commencement of the multiparty political intervention committee. This will give parties the opportunity to speak to each other on challenges and areas of concern and resolve differences. We also welcome progress made by Operation Shanela.”

Sharon Hoosen, DA KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison, said KZN was still burdened by some of the highest crime numbers in rape and murder. “Surprisingly, the MEC does not reflect on the promises made of providing body cameras, using drone technology, increasing visible policing, installing cameras and providing resources.” Hoosen added that the Moerane Commission provided recommendations on the political killings.

“It has been over five years since the release of that report and this province is still burdened by the high level of political killings.” Blessed Gwala, IFP KZN spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison, said his party welcomed the convening of the committee. “We hope the meetings will come up with tangible solutions to address crime and political killings.”