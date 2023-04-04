Homeowners urged to be vigilant over Easter weekend as three arrested in incidents in Westville North, Silverglen

Durban - As the long Easter weekend approaches, security company Blue Security has urged homeowners to be vigilant as three suspects have already been arrested this week. In the first incident on Monday in Westville North, a man walking on a road carrying a new security gate caught the attention of a Blue Security armed response officer.

Blue Security said in a statement on its Facebook page that the officer questioned the man about the gate. “The member was unconvinced when the suspect initially said he had received the gate from a domestic helper and later said he found it in the bush while walking.” The company said its Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) members went to check where the gate could have been taken from and discovered that it was from a home which appeared to be abandoned and had been stripped of copper pipes and lighting.

“The suspect and item were handed over to Westville SAPS for further investigation.” In a separate incident in Silverglen, two people were arrested when Blue Security officers responded to information from a resident about two suspects threatening a woman and wanting to get into her yard. “The suspects claimed there was a package for them hidden in her yard, related to an incident concerning hidden firearms.”