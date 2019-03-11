Nobuhle Bhengu worked as a bartender aboard an MSC cruise liner. Bhengu fell ill and died while the ship was docked in the Bahamas. Twitter

DURBAN - There seems to be a glimmer of hope for a Durban family, who want to bury their loved one in the country of her birth. Nobuhle Bhengu, 29, who worked aboard an MSC cruise liner, died in the Bahamas in February.

However, her family is battling to have her body repatriated so that they can perform burial rites according to their culture.

National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa secretary-general Julie Mbuthuma, who is assisting Bhengu’s family, said they had been advised that the Bahamian government was prepared to release Bhengu’s body, but there were no direct flights from the Bahamas to South Africa.

“The only two routes are via the UK and the US. Already the US has declined, stating that they will not be able to do the transfer as they are wary of the spreading of infections,” she said.

Mbuthuma said they were awaiting feedback from the UK government.

According to a coroner’s report, Bhengu died from tuberculosis.

Mbuthuma said Bhengu’s grandmother was not taking the news well.

“It was very emotional to hear that her granddaughter has passed away and to hear that she may be cremated made it worse.

“This is not according to their religious rites and this is an infringement on their human rights,” she said.

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Co- operation said it had received a report from the High Commissioner of South Africa in Kingston, Jamaica, with non-resident accreditation to the Bahamas, High Commissioner Lumka Yengeni, on the circumstances and engagements surrounding the matter.

Department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Yengeni had been engaging with the authorities in the Bahamas and other relevant parties regarding the family’s request for her body to be returned.

“The high commissioner confirmed that communication with the authorities was ongoing. The minister has directed the high commissioner to prioritise this matter and continue to engage with all relevant authorities to meet the requests of the family, noting the constraints of the health regulations of the Bahamas and all affected countries,” he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, was expected to meet with the Bhengu family at their home in uMlazi today.

THE MERCURY