Housebreaking suspects among group nabbed in Chatsworth abandoned building raid

Durban - Metro police have arrested 12 people, including two housebreaking suspects, during a raid at an abandoned building in Westcliff, Chatsworth. The raid, on Friday, took place after residents complained about a rise in crime in the area, after vagrants had taken up residence in the building. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said there was a multi-disciplinary raid at the abandoned building. “We urge the public to inform us of dilapidated buildings where vagrants are living, by reporting it to their local metro police,” he said. The two house breaking suspects were implicated in crimes in the area, he added.

Residents living near the building, in Florence Nightingale Drive, in Westcliff, said there was an unbearable stench from the property as vagrants had taken up occupation and they had no proper ablution facilities to use.

The raid, on Friday, took place after residents complained about a rise in crime in the area, after vagrants had taken up residence in the building. Picture: Supplied

Stanley Govender, 62, who is partially disabled and lives next door to the derelict building, said there had been a rise in crime in the area, since the building was abandoned.

Govender said most, if not all, of his neighbours had been burgled and had also reported their issues to the relevant authorities.

He said, from what he could remember, there have been at least 12 incidents over the years, four of which happened in this month alone.

“My insurance company removed me as a client, after I made two claims within a period of seven days, after my copper pipes were stolen,” he said.

Govender said he had reported that the building was a health hazard to the eThekwini Environmental Health Department.

“It stinks and I can’t sit outside. They (vagrants) defecate and urinate openly, sometimes in front of me and my family.”

Another resident, Mike Maharaj, said that crime in the area had worsened since the building had been abandoned.

“I had several items, such as chairs, wheelbarrows and steel tubing, taken from my property, which is situated just behind the building,” he said.

Ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said the residents were living in fear.

“I must say it’s quite disappointing to note that the owner of the building seems to have a ‘don’t care’ attitude because several neighbours have spoken to him and tried to get hold of him,” said the councillor.

Sewpersad said the matter would be dealt with using a multi-disciplinary approach, which would include the Health Department and Safer Cities.

“We will get everybody involved and most probably, through our legal services, issue the owner of the building a notice to take control of the building and look at fencing the property and putting security in place,” he said.

The Mercury