How KZN tourism performed over Easter

Durban - More than 155 000 tourists visited KwaZulu-Natal over the Easter weekend which boosted the tourism sector, according to the Department Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

The tourism sector was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown regulations implemented by government to stop the spread of the virus.

Speaking during the KZN leg of the national tourism activation campaign last week, Deputy Minister of Tourism Fish Mahlalela said the tourism sector needed to be transformed.

“When you look at the tourism sector about 60 to 70% of the labour force are women.

“But when it comes to management, women are nowhere to be found. This is a world-wide phenomenon but in South Africa it is worse,” he said.

The stats revealed by KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay showed that the average occupancy rate in the province was 50%, with tourists staying an average of three days.

There were at least 155 696 overnight tourists whose direct spend of R340 672 000 contributed R987 948 800 to KZN’s gross domestic product.

Easter 2021 Tourism Performance in KZN by district: District Projected Easter figures Easter weekend figures Amajuba 19% 31% eThekwini 52% 60% Harry Gwala 60% 60% iLembe 57% 60% King Cetshwayo 26% 30% Ugu 45% 63% uMgungundlovu 44% 52% uMkhanyakude 50% 51% Umzinyathi 21% 39% uThukela 71% 71% Zululand 25% 34% Average 43% 50%

Mahlalela’s two-day tourism activation campaign kicked off with a visit to the uMkhanyakude District in the area of uMhlabuyalingana on Tuesday and was concluded with a visit to the iLembe District on Wednesday.

On the first day of his visit, the deputy minister engaged various stakeholders within the tourism sector including community tourism organisations, tour operators, tour guides, the hospitality industry, women in tourism and business owners operating within the tourism value chain.

Nhlange Lake, Kosi Bay Lodge and Utshwayelo Lodge were some of the sites visited.

In the iLembe District in the KwaDukuza area, Mahlalela engaged with stakeholders and visited sites including the Luthuli Museum in Groutville and the Fairmont Zimbali Hotel, which went under business rescue last year.

The department said during the engagements, beneficiaries of the tourism relief fund spoke of how the relief funding had helped to rescue their businesses.

The deputy minister said he was satisfied with the progress made so far by the provincial and local spheres of government in assisting the sector to navigate the pandemic.

Mahlalela committed the Department of Tourism in partnership with the provincial and local governments to address all the challenges raised during his visits.

