‘I will not sell your land’ – King Misuzulu

Durban - Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini has given the assurance that land under Ingonyama Trust will not be sold to foreign hands, but will be used to advance and develop its residents. He said this when addressing the Zulu nation on Wednesday, a move which he said was meant to clarify some of the matters that had been circulating mainly about the Ingonyama Trust.

This week a new board was announced by Minister Thoko Didiza following behind-the-scenes consultations with the king, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and traditional leadership. “I would like to assure amakhosi and the Zulu nation as a whole that their land is not lost and the board will not sell it,” said the king. He warned people against being misled through the spreading of false information about Ingonyama Trust land being sold, saying such rumours were created by individuals who wanted to achieve their own selfish intentions.

According to the king, the board members were carefully selected, and were suited for their new task. “I am satisfied with the way this process was carried out,” the king added. He noted that in the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust, there were mines that produce minerals and businesses that operate on the people’s land, but the people who lived in these areas did not benefit from them.