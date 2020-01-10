ICYMI: Ammunition, rifle, fake passports found in Glenwood home raid









Umbilo SAPS and the Hawks uncovered a cache of ammunition, bullet casings and fake passports at the upmarket Evans Road home on Wednesday when they arrived with the sheriff of the court, who was in the process of evicting the 42-year-old man. Durban - A Glenwood homeowner says she has been crippled financially after selling her house to a man who allegedly used the property to manufacture and stash ammunition and fake passports. Umbilo SAPS and the Hawks uncovered a cache of ammunition, bullet casings and fake passports at the upmarket Evans Road home on Wednesday when they arrived with the sheriff of the court, who was in the process of evicting the 42-year-old man. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the sheriff had requested the presence of the police to evict the man, who had not paid rent. The man was not home when the police arrived. “The domestic worker was in the house and while the sheriff was busy taking the properties out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of a bullet reloading set-up,” Gwala said. The police found 668 types of ammunition, 3840 bullet casings and gun powder, and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the house.

Gwala said the man had previously been charged for possession of explosives and ammunition and was presently on bail.

“A case of failing to safeguard ammunition has been opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS. The suspect is being sought by the police,” she said.

Shelley Le Tourneur, a single mother and the owner of the house, said she had sold it to the man for R2.2million in 2015.

However, she said he did not meet the suspensive conditions of the sale. Although he had obtained a bond for R1.7m he had failed to produce the balance in cash. The sale crashed.

“He was in breach of contract and then his conveyancer pulled out because he had not been paid,” Le Tourneur said.

She said she had allowed him to move into the house while awaiting the property transfer.

He paid three months’ rent and then stopped paying. She said certain remarks he made eventually made her suspicious and she decided to investigate.

“He said to me: ‘I’m actually laughing do you even know what an eviction order is and how much it costs?’”

She said a former policeman friend conducted a background check and found the man had been arrested on charges of possession of ammunition.

She said the matter was reported to the Hawks who then investigated, swooped on the house and arrested him in early 2016.

“They got a search warrant and came with me to the house and found 15 illegal firearms. He was out on bail the next day and since then the case has been ongoing,” Le Tourneur said.

Le Tourneur said she had initially enlisted the help of an attorney pro bono, before Legal Aid agreed three years ago to take on her case to get him evicted.

Le Tourneur, who works as a sales representative, said she was concerned that she had to pay the sheriff per hour for his services, which would equate to a huge legal bill since he had spent at least a day and a half on the job.

“The whole thing with the house has crippled me financially. They charge R2500 an hour and the bill is sitting at around R30000,” she said.

The Mercury