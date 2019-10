ICYMI: Pupil places Ebrahim at Miguel’s school









The trial of the man accused of murdering Miguel Louw continues in the Durban High Court Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A 14-year-old Sydenham pupil yesterday identified Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim as the man who had been looking for Miguel Louw at his primary school on the day that he disappeared. The pupil was testifying in Ebrahim’s trial at the Durban High Court. The pupil, who gave his testimony in-camera with the use of an intermediary, pointed out Ebrahim in open court. The accused has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping and theft. Ebrahim was the last person seen with 9-year-old Miguel, on July 17. The boy’s body was found two months later in Phoenix.

During cross-examination, carried out in-camera, defence advocate Jay Naidoo asked the witness why his statement to the police last year did not match his testimony in court.

Naidoo pointed out discrepancies between what the pupil told police the man was wearing compared with the description of the clothing that he gave to the court.

According to the defence, the witness had also failed to inform the police that the man had approached two boys to find Miguel and had offered one of the boys R10 to do so.

Naidoo also questioned whether the boy had seen a picture of Ebrahim on the day Miguel went missing or the next day.

In his testimony on Tuesday, the witness stated that Miguel’s mother, Raylene Louw, had gone to the Asherville sports grounds on the day Miguel went missing and showed him a picture of Ebrahim on her cellphone.

However, yesterday he said he had seen the picture of the man the day after Miguel went missing.

He added that Miguel’s mother, accompanied by a teacher, had been at the school to show him the picture.

The witness reaffirmed his testimony that Ebrahim was the man who was looking for Miguel at the school.

The defence has asked that additional footage from a spares shop and KFC which shows Ebrahim with Miguel on the day he went missing be supplied to the court.

The Mercury