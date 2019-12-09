ICYMI: Scores left homeless after Jika Joe informal settlement blaze









A mother holds onto her sleeping baby while they wait to hear about accommodation plans after their home burnt down at the weekend. Picture: COGTA KZN Durban - More than 100 people whose shacks were burned in a raging fire on Saturday night have been accommodated at a nearby community hall in Pietermaritzburg. The provincial government said yesterday that the fire destroyed 97 shacks and affected 164 people. Msunduzi firefighters had to call for back-up from the uMgungundlovu fire department to assist them in extinguishing the massive flames that spread through the Jika Joe informal settlement within minutes. It’s unclear how the fire started, however, the informal settlement has experienced raging fires before. No casualties were reported this time, but the elderly and children were treated for smoke inhalation.

Community members rallied together to collect food parcels, clothes and toiletries for those affected.

Ward councillor Suraya Reddy said the fire allegedly started in one of the shacks near the river bank at 10.30pm and quickly spread to hundreds of shacks.

“The firefighters were quick to arrive and started to tame the raging fire. Luckily, people evacuated their houses and dispersed, but they’ve lost everything as their shacks were burnt to the ground,” she said.

Reddy said it took firefighters until 2am to extinguish the fire, while municipal staff and disaster management teams assisted in moving the displaced families to the nearby hall for shelter.

A Msunduzi firefighter, who asked to remain anonymous, described the fire as “stubborn”, saying it took firefighters a while to put it out due to the materials that were burning.

“There are different kinds of materials used in the building of shacks and many dwellers also have paraffin in their homes. So the fire was intense, but we managed to contain it to one part of the informal settlement,” he said.

The province’s acting premier, Ravi Pillay, along with the Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and senior officials from the department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, visited the area yesterday.

Speaking at the scene, Pillay said: “We’re saddened by what we see before us today and we feel for the families that had to go through the traumatic experience of losing their belongings.

“We’re thankful to the Almighty that there were no injuries or deaths in this fire.”

Pillay added that those who had been affected by the fire had been given temporary shelter at the community hall.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support that is coming from the non-governmental sector as we continue to provide interim relief to the affected people,” said Pillay.

Pillay has also deployed the acting Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, to co-ordinate the provision of relief that will be provided by the relevant provincial departments.

Reddy called on the community to donate food, clothing, baby clothes, formula and nappies to her office in Stevenson Hamilton Road or drop it off at the AS Wood Hall.

The municipality said it was in the process of building council flats for those living in the Jika Joe informal settlement, and 700 households would be accommodated once the project was completed.

