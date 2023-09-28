IEC ready for November voter registration weekend

Durban - IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the Electoral Commission’s logistical plans for the registration weekend on November 18 and 19 are on track. The national general elections are expected to take place before August 2024, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will notify the country of the exact date of the election with a proclamation that will be published in the Government Gazette.

“We are currently finalising the training of staff so that people can be received in a climate of professionalism, well resourced registration stations so that people come in get registered, check details and leave voting stations without any hindrance,” Mamabolo said in an interview. He said an issue that remained a challenge was how many candidates and political parties would be contesting. “We have gone out to consult the public on the deposits that must be levied, and we have consulted the commission, and once they have considered and made a decision we will announce what the quantum of the deposits will be. That will have a bearing on how many people will be able to enlist as candidates in the election.”