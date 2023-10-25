IEC wants earliest possible election date next year

THE Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will suggest to President Cyril Ramaphosa that elections next year take place at the earliest possible date in the constitutional window period, due to potential challenges with independent candidates being included to contest for seats for the first time. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo launched the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE 2024) programme yesterday, declaring that the electoral body was ready to host millions of eligible voters at over 23 296 voting stations across the country.

An election is possible between May and the middle of August 2024, but Mamabolo said the IEC would prefer it taking place as close as possible to the opening of the window period. Ramaphosa will announce the election date by official proclamation after consultation with the IEC. “The NPE 2024 will be historic as independent candidates will, for the first time, be able to contest for seats at the national and provincial elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assented to the law enabling the participation of independent candidates in April 2023,” Mamabolo said. The National Assembly last week adopted the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it, saying it still disadvantaged independent candidates. The bill, facing three court challenges, will now go on to the National Council of Provinces, which will give civil society an opportunity to object.

Mamabolo said that while the term of office of the current legislatures, national and nine provincial, ends around May 18, 2024, the national and provincial governments would remain in office until the newly elected public representatives take office. He said in terms of the Constitution, the country must have an election within 90 days of the expiry of the legislatures’ terms. “Therefore, an election is possible between May and the middle of August 2024. Our expectation is that the provincial elections will, as they have for the past 30 years, be synchronised with the national election,” he said.

Mamabolo said once the Electoral Amendment Act was signed into law by the president, the commission would move with speed to finalise the supporting business applications necessary for the implementation of the act. IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the election would present a unique opportunity as it was the first time independent candidates would be contesting. “It is our duty to ensure this change is widely and well understood, and that it is fully embraced and executed.

“With every change there are often issues that may require legal clarity and this is true for the Electoral Amendment Bill. Where clarity is sought, let us be bold and use lawful means to obtain the needed clarity.” Moepya said patience was required to allow judicial authorities time to reach the best determinations and to embrace them, and move on. Some key take-outs from the IEC ahead of the elections: