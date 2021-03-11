IFP alarmed by KZN councillor’s murder

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party under ILembe District, northern KwaZulu-Natal, is concerned about councillors being killed when the election season approached. The party was commenting after PR councillor Sbani Robert Mdletshe was shot dead in Mandeni on Friday afternoon. KZN provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case of murder was being investigated by Mandeni SAPS. Naicker said that it was alleged that the incident took place just after 12 midday. Naicker said that Mdletshe had parked his vehicle in the town when he was accosted by three suspects who fired shots at him.

“He was declared dead at the scene. Another passenger sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” said Naicker.

He further stated that the suspects’ vehicle was found abandoned in the Mangethe area.

Naicker said the investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Bellair.

Mdletshe was first elected as a councillor in 2016.

The IFP district secretary Makhosonke Ntuli described Mdletshe’s death as a huge blow to the organisation.

Ntuli said that the party had lost a member who was fully committed and always had the best interests of the community at heart.

“We wish to further condemn this horrific act. This seems to be a pattern, and it’s worrying us as it has been on going for years during the time when we approach the election season,” he said.

He said while they did not have any information on what the motive for the murder could have been, they could not rule out politics.

“We can’t say its political, but we are just looking that it is really coincidental that around this season, such incidents start to be reported. We are in the dark about the motive and why people would decide to kill such a dedicated leader,” he said.

Ntuli said they were hopeful that the police would be able to make an arrest soon.

“That will also help to bring closure for the family. We know that the suspects live in our communities, we call on those who may have information to contact the police,” he said.

