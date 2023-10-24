IFP changes designed ‘to avert leadership crisis’

Durban - IFP veteran Reverend Musa Zondi’s return from the political wilderness has been largely welcomed, especially if it averts a potential leadership crisis in the party ahead of next year’s elections. The party announced last week that IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa would take up the National Assembly seat once occupied by the late founder and president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Hlabisa was replaced by Blessed Gwala, formerly the chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, with Gwala now becoming leader of the official opposition in the province. Zondi has taken up the party’s vacant seat at the legislature while the party’s deputy chief whip in the legislature, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, will become the acting chief whip. Party insiders said the move was designed to prevent any conflict between Hlabisa and the KZN provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, over the premier candidate position – it is understood that both have indicated their desire to run for the position. A party member, who did not wish to be named, said the party was in a positive mood over retaking the province at next year’s elections and there were concerns that a leadership tussle could undermine these efforts.

“Zondi has not been actively involved in politics and his involvement will not be seen as pursuing a run for the premier candidacy. This is being managed so energy can be focused on running a successful election campaign and there was concern that divisions would undermine this.” Hlabisa is quoted in other media as saying that the speculation around conflict between him and Ntuli was being orchestrated on social media in attempts to divide the IFP ahead of what is expected to be a watershed election for the party. He said a decision on the premier candidate would only be made after the party held its policy conference in December. Another source said while there was “minority discontent” raised over Zondi’s recall, instead of the appointment of a woman or younger candidate, there was no issue raised by the party’s Women’s or Youth Brigade when the matter was discussed and agreed on last week at the National Council.

“Obviously, like in all parties, there are a number of people waiting on the sidelines to get into leadership positions. “The decision to bring in Zondi was based on the fact that he is a senior member with knowledge and experience. He is respected and a former secretary-general and Youth Brigade leader.” Zondi said he had been asked to return to the political fold to ensure that Buthelezi’s legacy survived and to maintain stability in the party after the founder’s death in September.

He said Buthelezi had asked him to become a party adviser two years ago and this marked his return to politics. Zondi said he was the oldest surviving member of the party since it was founded in 1975 and he bore the history and values of the organisation. He had a sense of why the party was formed and had a burden of responsibility to those killed in service of the IFP. “I became a trustee and spokesperson for the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation and now I have been deputised to the legislature to ensure the team remains intact. When the father of the house departs, anything can happen and I suspect that is the underlying reason for my appointment.”