Durban - AN IFP councillor who survived an assassination attempt yesterday has described the attack as “politically motivated”. Aubrey Baardman, an IFP councillor in KwaDukuza, said he had a narrow escape after coming under fire from a lone gunman.

“I know that this is politically motivated. It is because of the position that I hold and the internal conflict inside my party. I have received threats from individuals in the party before and reported them to the police. I will not give names at this point,” he said.

“This is not the first time there has been an attempt to assassinate me. In September 2017, there was a similar attack where a car tried to block me and I survived. But this one was much more serious as the gunman came close,” he said.

The attempts to speak to IFP leaders in Ilembe about these allegations were not successful last night.

Baardman said he, his wife and their two children had just left home when they came under attack.

“There is a road that is about 200m that goes from my house to the main road, this area has sugar cane fields.

“As I was driving out, I noticed that there was a car that was parked near the main road. A man started walking towards us. He was wearing a jacket and had his hands in his pockets. As he got closer to us he started fumbling around and pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Looking at where the first bullet hit, he was aiming for my head but the bullet missed and just grazed my neck. He fired a second one and that grazed my chest.

“I accelerated to get out of the situation and he fired five more shots from behind us.

“The police recovered about two bullets in the car,” he said.

He said his wife and children were not shot but one of his children was injured by broken glass.

He said he was concerned for his safety and that of his family.

“I am in a place of safety until my security situation is clear,” he said.

IFP MPL Blessed Gwala said: “We want the police and the Hawks to be thorough in their investigation and leave no stone unturned in this matter and ensure that justice is served.

“The investigation must expose all the details, including those who gave the order to kill, those who conspired to have the councillor killed, the suppliers of the guns and if there is any money that was offered to have Baardman killed,” he said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

Dolly Govender, mayor of the KwaDukuza Municipality, said the municipality was saddened by news of the shooting.

