IFP, DA vow to make changes in KZN

The IFP premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday said the party is ready to govern and restore the province to its former glory by embarking on a massive township and rural development programme.

Thami Ntuli was speaking at the King Zwelithini Stadium, where he addressed thousands of IFP supporters during the party’s Durban Metro Mega Rally. Ntuli, who is also the King Cetshwayo District Municipality Mayor and provincial chairperson of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), said people believe in the IFP because of the excellent work laid out by the party’s late founding president, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Ntuli said he is looking forward to becoming the fourth IFP head of the provincial government after Lionel Mtshali, Ben Ngubane and Frank Mdlalose.

“I am proud to say that the IFP is the only hope for people in KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN people need us and we are ready to govern and save our province. The city of Durban, is our pride and economic hub, it pains me to see the collapsing infrastructure. Everything is upside down under the current leaders, we are ready to change people’s lives,” he said. Ntuli said the IFP would take back the economy from the hands of foreigners and give it to the people of the province. He said illegal foreigners are lawbreakers who pose a threat to the safety and security of the province, while placing a heavy strain on South Africa’s resources.

“We will return the provincial economy to the rightful owners by taking all spaza shops from foreigners. It is a duty of the government to protect businesses of the local people from outside forces. Also under us, Ithala will be revived back to its glory. “We will implement a permit review process where all foreign nationals in possession of South African permits should have these revalidated within a six-month period. If permit holders fail to do so, the permit will be cancelled with immediate effect. “This will serve to root out those permits which have been illegally obtained,’’ added Ntuli.

If the IFP take over from the ANC it would implement free basic education, state-sponsored higher education for poor and low-income families, enhance teaching and learning standards while providing adequate resources, roll out free learner transport, efficiently run nutrition schemes in all public schools and implement comprehensive school transport policies that prioritise safety, Ntuli said. The IFP would also stabilise the electricity power grid. Eskom is a national asset which has been mismanaged into a state of severe disrepair, and it must be managed through a public-private partnership, he added.

Meanwhile, uMngeni Mayor and DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas addressed the attendees of a mass election prayer service at the Oneway Church, in Westville, on Sunday morning. Speaking to congregants Pappas said they must join him in rescuing the province, saying KZN desperately needs change. “This coming election we have to be courageous enough and vote out the ruling party that does not care about people. “In the name of God I believe that He will help us to triumph and rescue the unattended lives of our people in this province.