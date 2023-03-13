IFP wants increased Zulu royal household budget

Durban - The IFP has called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to increase the budget of the Zulu royal household, saying the late king’s wives still needed looking after. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said this in reaction to the provincial budget which was tabled by Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni in the KZN legislature on Friday.

He said they had noted that Nkonyeni did not say anything on the Zulu royal household, but had instead focused on the compensation of izinduna. “We obviously welcome the compensation of izinduna as we believe they are a crucial component within the institution of traditional leadership,” said Hlabisa. He added they would be monitoring how the department responsible for the household, which is the Office of the Premier, would frame the budget for the 2023/24 financial year. “There have obviously been changes in that we now have King Misuzulu as the head of the royal household. We would expect that the budget would take into account the fact that even though King Zwelithini passed on, his queens are still here and the government has an obligation towards them,” said Hlabisa, adding that the proper support to the royal household was a matter they would continue advocating. Earlier when delivering her maiden budget, Nkonyeni announced that over half a billion rand had been allocated to the Department of Co-operative

Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) for the compensation of izinduna in the form a backpay that had been subject of lengthy discussions. “The department is allocated R631.1 million in 2023/24 as indicated to settle the backpay amount to the izinduna in this province,” said the MEC. She said the provincial treasury would have a meeting with Cogta to discuss the payment process and internal controls to ensure the funds are disbursed correctly. “It should be noted that these funds are specifically and exclusively and may, therefore, not be used for any other purpose,” the MEC said. KZN House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Sifiso Shinga welcomed the announcement of the backpay for izinduna, saying it was a relief to finally see the allocation being confirmed.