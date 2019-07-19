THE informal settlement alongside the dilapidated Dalton Hostel. Picture: SE-ANNE RALL

Durban - A STRONGER strain of the drug whoonga, which is believed to only be available in Durban, is behind the influx of people to the city and has led to an increase in the number of homeless people in the CBD. It has fuelled the number of homeless people living on the streets of Durban to a staggering 4000, according to a study conducted by eThekwini Municipality in 2016.

Last week, The Mercury accompanied members of the Denis Hurley Centre’s outreach team which provides support to homeless people across Durban.

Speaking to The Mercury, the team’s Thulani Hlophe said many people come to the city in search of the “higher grade” of whoonga and often find it difficult to return home as they have to feed their drug addiction.

“If you speak to them, they will tell you that the whoonga here is much better. It is stronger for them,” he said.

Hlophe has been working as the centre’s medical bus driver and health educator and has formed a relationship with many of those living under the M4 bridge, at the lower end of Che Guevara (Moore) Road.

“It takes a while for them to trust you but when they do, they open up and tell you things,” he said.

Each week, the team visits a number of areas where the homeless gather in order to administer antiretrovirals (ARV), tuberculosis (TB) medication and treat them for other illnesses.

Hlophe said they have often come across cases where a person would rather choose to take drugs instead of going to hospital.

“Sometimes people die here because they refused to go to hospital to get the help they need, they are defiant. I have often taken people to hospital and while I am driving back to the centre, I find them walking back to where they congregate,” he said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela acknowledged that the number of homeless people had increased dramatically since the study four years ago.

He said in response to the problem, the city has developed an integrated programme,with active involvement of organised civil society, organised business, academia and ordinary citizens.

These measures, said Mayisela, include profiling each homeless person, psychosocial support, conducting skills audits, providing documentation, and offering reunification with their families and shelter.

“The municipality has identified the need to address the issue of homelessness and related social ills within a context of a multisectoral approach. This allows us to engage with all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of developing an integrated programme. This includes engaging with the homeless people to be a part of the development of a solution for their plight,” he said.

Residents have claimed there has been an increase in robberies and attacks on motorists who drive through areas populated by vagrants.

Residents have reported several incidents of smash-and-grab as vagrants tried to snatch valuables from their vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwanesaid Umbilo has experienced a steady increase in crime due to the influx of homeless people into the area.

“We have intensified our operations and patrols in all the affected areas. We are also appealing to community members to report crime to the police so that they can be deployed in the affected areas,” he said.

Metro Police said they have also stepped up patrols in affected areas.

The Mercury