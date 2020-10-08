Inanda policewoman arrested for being in possession of cash, 49 Sassa cards

Durban - A 38-year-old policewoman is set to appear in court today after she was found in possession of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards in the Phoenix area, outside Durban, on Tuesday. It is alleged that the Inanda police officer was nabbed in possession of 49 Sassa cards and R2 350 in cash. The suspect allegedly could not account for the cards and cash and was arrested by Phoenix SAPS. The police officer was arrested after the police received a tip-off about a person withdrawing cash at the ATM at a service station using multiple Sassa cards. The said person left the service station, and the description of the vehicle and registration was given to the police.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the arrest, saying Phoenix SAPS was investigating a fraud case, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of special assistance act.

Mbele said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted on the Phoenix Highway.

She said the vehicle was stopped and a 38-year-old policewoman stationed at Inanda was arrested.

“She was found with Sassa cards and R2 350 cash. She will appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial court tomorrow,” she said.

According to reports, Sassa has lost more than R282m. Responding to a Parliamentary question, Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu said the looting took place over five years.

She said nationally a total of 182 officials were placed on suspension and 76 others were dismissed on charges of fraud during the same period.

The Mercury