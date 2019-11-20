Increased security following murders









Fathima BeeBee Muhammad and Kresen Chandiah’s bodies were found on the sand dunes on Suncoast beach on Monday afternoon. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Increased foot patrols, installing additional CCTV cameras and piloting a facial recognition system to identify criminals in tourists hot spots in the city is being prioritised, as thousands of holidaymakers are expected to descend on Durban for the festive season. The move comes after the murder of two people, just metres from the Suncoast Casino promenade on Monday afternoon. Law enforcement authorities and local government have vowed to step up security in the city in a bid to deter criminals and ensure the safety of tourists. Yesterday, eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said CCTV cameras would be set up in tourist hot spots around the city and police visibility would be stepped up during the festive season. “We have prioritised an increase in police visibility and the installation of CCTV cameras in tourist attraction areas so that we can identify suspects who plan and commit crime in these areas,” he said. The bodies of mother of three and widow, Fathima BeeBee Muhammad, 50, and Kresen Chandiah, 24, both of Montford in Chatsworth, were discovered by a man scouring the sand dunes for recyclable items.

Both had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Muhammad’s bag and ID were found near the scene while Chandiah, 24, was found with the suspected murder weapon still in his chest.

According to reports, Muhammad’s family said they did not know Chandiah and could not say whether the two knew each other.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a case of murder was being investigated and no arrests had been made.

Suncoast communications manager Kelly Graham said the area was policed by metro authorities and the SAPS.

“Suncoast will continue to collaborate and support the festive season management plan,” she said.

In a statement last night, Premier Sihle Zikalala called for an urgent investigation into the double murders.

“We are outraged by this heinous crime. This is a difficult time for the community and our appeal is for calm to prevail in these trying circumstances. We have since requested the MEC Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli and the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, to provide an urgent progress report on the investigation.”

Zikalala also expressed his condolences on behalf of the provincial government to the families of the deceased.

KZN MEC for Economic Affairs and Tourism, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, also condemned the murders.

She added it was an isolated incident that sought to dampen the spirit of those hoping to holiday in Durban over the festive season.

“Just this past weekend, we officially opened the new promenade. We must turn around the situation and ensure that our beaches are known for their safety. With regards to crime, we need to discuss the possibility of piloting a facial recognition system, which will ensure that anyone with a criminal record or who commits a crime in any part of the city’s beachfront area will be arrested on the spot,” she said.

Metro police spokesperson, Parboo Sewpersad, cautioned that the number of petty crimes, mainly muggings, increased during the festive season.

“Residents and holidaymakers should be careful and remain vigilant at all times. If they are planning on visiting our beaches, they must choose a safe spot where there are lifeguards nearby. They must also be wary of taking instructions from illegal car guards and park in designated parking areas,” he said.

uMhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct manager Dewet Geldenhuys said they would be increasing security and cleaners between November 24 and January 15.

“We’ll also increase the lifeguards and beach cleaning staff as per the city’s safety plans,” he said.

MEC Ntuli said a meeting had been convened with all role-players of the provincial justice, crime prevention and security cluster, where they discussed plans to beef up security over the festive season.

“Durban is a focal area because of the number of people who visit during the period. The integrated plan will ensure more targeted interventions.”

The Mercury