Indian Naval Ship Sunayna to visit the Port of Durban to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic partnership

Durban – To commemorate 30 years of diplomatic partnership between India and South Africa the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna is scheduled to visit the Port of Durban this week. The naval ship will dock at the Port of Durban on Monday, August 21 and depart South Africa on August 25.

In a statement on Sunday, the Consulate General of India in Durban said the visit seeks to highlight the historical links and the importance accorded by India to bilateral relations with South Africa, and to strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries. The Consul General said the INS Sunayna will undertake professional interactions with the South African Navy to further enhance the close co-operation between the Indian and South African navies during the visit. It said that both navies would engage in professional exchanges, cross deck visits and other activities. In addition, a number of social engagements and commemorative events are planned, including on board.

“These activities are aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the two navies and countries.” As part of public outreach activities, the INS Sunayna in co-ordination with the Consulate General, will conduct an on-board yoga session on August 22, 2023 to demonstrate the role of yoga in fitness and to highlight the Mission LiFE. On August 23, pupils/students and educators from over two dozen KZN schools and universities, members from the provincial government as well as community members will board the ship for a visit. They will be briefed on the ship’s operational capabilities, and the role of India, particularly the Indian Navy in maritime security in the ocean shared by India and South Africa.

“India and South Africa have cordial defence and political relations, and share the Indian Ocean as maritime neighbours. The two Navies regularly interact and operate bilaterally.” Recently, INS Trishul visited the Port Durban in June 2023 while INS Tarkash previously visited Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) for the exercise IBSAMAR hosted by the South African Navy. The Consul General added that the Indian Navy also hosts a number of trainees from the South African Navy in various naval professional schools in India.